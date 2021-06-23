When a Good Scientist Is the Wrong Source

The news team over at The Gateway Pundit has been busy! For over a year, they have been reporting the evidence that COVID-19 was a bioweapon manufactured in a CCP Military Lab in Wuhan, China. They first reported on April 9, 2020 when they confirmed that Dr. Shi Zhengli ran the coronavirus program at said Wuhan lab, but only after the program was shut down IN THE USA because of a prior leak that actually killed a researcher in the lab, perhaps one who contracted the virus and later died in hospital as some more conservative news outlets have traced. See what the gang at Gateway found!