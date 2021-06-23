Cancel
When a Good Scientist Is the Wrong Source

By Thomas Levenson
Nautilus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix weeks ago, a reporter, Nicholas Wade, published what seemed to be a blockbuster story, one that, if true, would expose the greatest scandal in recent history. SARS-CoV-2, he wrote, or SARS2 for short, the virus that has driven the global COVID-19 pandemic, had likely been modified in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, from which it then escaped into the wild. “Neither the natural emergence nor the lab escape hypothesis can yet be ruled out,” Wade wrote. “But it seems to me that proponents of lab escape can explain all the available facts about SARS2 considerably more easily than can those who favor natural emergence.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Baltimore
Person
Nicholas Wade
Person
Michael Hiltzik
Person
David Leonhardt
Person
Kristian Andersen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Journalism#New York Times#Covid#The Whitehead Institute#Mit#Rockefeller University#Caltech#Scripps Research#Coronaviruses
