City seeks linemen solution
The City of Plummer is in talks with an electrical workers union as a potential solution to issues with hiring and retaining utility linemen. Representatives of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 77, met with the city council, June 10. The union represents workers in Washington, Idaho and Montana. According to unionfacts.com, the IBEW Local 77, based in Washington, has approximately 6,990 members, 47 employees and $12,368,053 in assets.www.gazetterecord.com