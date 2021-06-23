Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plummer, ID

City seeks linemen solution

By Lloyd Huff The Gazette Record
Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 6 days ago

The City of Plummer is in talks with an electrical workers union as a potential solution to issues with hiring and retaining utility linemen. Representatives of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 77, met with the city council, June 10. The union represents workers in Washington, Idaho and Montana. According to unionfacts.com, the IBEW Local 77, based in Washington, has approximately 6,990 members, 47 employees and $12,368,053 in assets.

www.gazetterecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plummer, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#City Attorney#City Treasurer#Solution#The City Council#Unionfacts Com#Councilmembers#Indian Health Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state...
Congress & CourtsCNN

House to vote to establish Capitol riot committee

Pelosi won't say if she has decided to appoint a Republican to Jan. 6 select committee. At a news conference this morning focused on infrastructure, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not say if she has decided to appoint a Republican to the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack and if so who it would be.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump Organization and CFO to be charged Thursday: WSJ

The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg are set to be charged with tax-related crimes by the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported. Weisselberg is the subject of a criminal tax investigation by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. (D). Prosecutors...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.