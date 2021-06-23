Stevens calls it a career with ITD

Miles Stevens won’t be seen working along State 3 or Highway 97 any longer. After working for the ITD for 20 years, he has decided to retire. Stevens began his career with the I.T.D. on May 5, 2001 as a flagger during the summer. He returned as a flagger the following year until he applied for an opening as a TT01 and was hired. In addition to his flagging license, he had to qualify on driving dump trucks, operating loaders, and have hazmat and First-Aid training. He continued to work to the rank of TT03.