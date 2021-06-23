Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Stevens calls it a career with ITD

By Susan Rodgers The Gazette Record
Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiles Stevens won’t be seen working along State 3 or Highway 97 any longer. After working for the ITD for 20 years, he has decided to retire. Stevens began his career with the I.T.D. on May 5, 2001 as a flagger during the summer. He returned as a flagger the following year until he applied for an opening as a TT01 and was hired. In addition to his flagging license, he had to qualify on driving dump trucks, operating loaders, and have hazmat and First-Aid training. He continued to work to the rank of TT03.

www.gazetterecord.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazmat#State 3#Itd#I T D#Tt03
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Rigby, IDPost Register

Surplusing old police cars and grants from ITD

Chief of Police Sam Tower was approved to surplus out the police cars that have gone past their service life as well as receiving a mini grant award from ITD during the Rigby City Council meeting June 17. Chief Tower stated with the imminent arrival of the three leased vehicles,...
Eagle, IDboisedev.com

Records: negative public input steered ITD away from ‘wrong side of the road’ intersection at Eagle & State

Earlier this year, the Idaho Transportation Department was cruising toward a new type of configuration for the intersection of Eagle Road and State Highway 44. This changed in March when the department opted to shift course away from a half continuous flow style intersection, where left-turning traffic is shifted to the opposite side of the road allowing through traffic to continue to move, to a traditional style intersection. The redesign came after ITD received dozens of comments in opposition to their initial plans.
Kootenai County, IDkcsheriff.com

KCSO Partners with ITD Office of Highway Safety for Safer Fourth of July

Kootenai County – This Independence Day, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) to keep roads free of impaired drivers. Starting July 1st and running through July 15th, law enforcement from approximately 60 agencies across the state will dedicate patrols looking for drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Trafficcityofchubbuck.us

ITD I-86/I-15 System Interchange Project.

Project construction is anticipated to begin in 2022 with plans of interchange completion in 2025. As part of this project Chubbuck Road is proposed to be lowered and rebuilt as an underpass to I-15. Two new bridges will be constructed for I-15 over Chubbuck Road. Click the link for more...
Mccall, IDboisedev.com

Headed for McCall? ITD issues ‘advisory,’ warns of slow going this weekend

The Idaho Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory for Highway 55 this weekend. People planning on traveling on Highway 55 from Horseshoe Bend to McCall this weekend should expect high traffic volumes because of the weather and holidays, Juneteenth and Father’s Day. [Road construction season: Another project will slow...
Mccall, IDPost Register

ITD to begin repaving project on Highway 55 between Donnelly, McCall

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin a repaving project on Highway 55 between Donnelly and McCall. The project, between Wallace Lane and Deinhard Lane, will start on Monday. It's expected to wrap up this fall. Crews will mill out the surface pavement and repair the road...