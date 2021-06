Northwest Land and Lifestyle Properties (NWLLP) has a new storefront in St. Maries, and branch broker, Kirstin Darry is ready to take on clients. NWLLP was started in 2017 and its main office is located in Coeur d’Alene, but the company has had a presence in St. Maries for the last year as Darry has worked remotely from her home. She mainly helped clients and scheduled appointments through phone communication.