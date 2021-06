The bookkeeper of a St. Maries business allegedly defrauded her former employer of more than $10,000 over the course of a year according to court documents. Nicole M. Bodey, 29, St. Maries, was a barista and bookkeeper for Shift and Grind, a St. Maries coffee shop. According to court documents the alleged fraud occurred April 15, 2020 – March 3, 2021 and was reported to the Benewah County Sheriff’s Office, June 7, 2021.