The article “Open Houses are Back” (6/17/21) unwittingly and unfortunately condones as acceptable practice a violation of sign restrictions of the Downey Municipal Code. Specifically, the article states in part “...marketing the open house with signs in front of your house and around the neighborhood” (my emphasis). Neighborhood signs constitute a direct violation of Downey Municipal Code Article IX, Chapter 6, Section 9612, Table 9.6.1 which states “Open House Sign shall only be located on the site in which the open house is occurring.” Repeat: “only be on the site in which the open house is occurring.”