Danielson, Gibson, Carpenter are tops at golf course

Sally Danielson (A flight), Edie Gibson (B flight) and Jill Carpenter (C flight) were low gross winners in ladies golf action at St. Maries Golf Course June 15. Becky Harold (A flight) and Holly Adams (B flight) earned low net for the day, and Becky Harold was also KP on #4 and #7, as well as long drive for A flight. Holly Adams took B flight’s long drive, Jill Carpenter had C flight’s long drive and long putt went to Sharri McNulty.