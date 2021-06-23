Cancel
Benewah County, ID

K9 search nets two arrests for methamphetamine

By Lloyd Huff The Gazette Record
Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 6 days ago

An expired registration and subsequent K9 search led to the arrest of home caretaker and previously convicted felon for the alleged possession of methamphetamine, June 12. According to court documents, Donald Roy Stalford, 54, of Kellogg, and Angela Annette Shineflew, 52, of Fernwood, were arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use. Stalford was also charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm.

