Loucks finishes year with 4.0 GPA at KHS
Kootenai junior Mahalia Loucks finished the second semester of the 2020-21 school year with a GPA of 4.0 and was atop the school’s final honor roll. Several students earned GPAs of 3.5 and above, including juniors Abby Tiller, Sarah Thaut, Charles Orford, Carter McGann, Brady McGann, Darby Donohoe, Hailey Cunningham, Ronnie Nelson and Kaden Zavala, sophomores Haiven Cook and Kristofer Sorenson, freshmen Cade Cunningham and Liam Gentry, eighth grader Gabriel Gehris, seventh grader Micheal Nyman and sixth grader Iva Hugo.www.gazetterecord.com