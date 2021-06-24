Cancel
MLS Game Highlights

MLS Los Angeles FC | GOAL: Carlos Vela, LAFC - 4th minute

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fC0Nk_0adfK8Ye00

MLS Los Angeles FC | GOAL: Carlos Vela, LAFC - 4th minute

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLS

Person
Carlos Vela
#Lafc#Los Angeles Fc#Mls Los Angeles#Lafc
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

LAFC to work Carlos Vela back into lineup against FC Dallas

LAFC (2-3-3, 9 points) and FC Dallas (1-3-4, 7 points) are both coming off 1-1 ties on Saturday. Jose Cifuentes scored a goal in LAFC's tie with the Houston Dynamo, while Ricardo Pepi found the back of the net as FC Dallas played even with Minnesota United. Vela had the...
MLSESPN

Carlos Vela shines as LAFC blank FC Dallas

Carlos Vela scored a goal in the fourth minute and added an assist in the second half as LAFC earned a 2-0 victory Wednesday over visiting FC Dallas. In his MLS debut, LAFC goaltender Tomas Romero needed to make just one save in the shutout, while Latif Blessing added the second-half goal that sealed the victory.
MLSdailyjournal.net

Vela scores first goal of season, LAFC beats FC Dallas 2-0

LOS ANGELES — Carlos Vela scored his first goal of the season and added an assist to help Los Angeles FC beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Wednesday night. Vela opened the scoring for LAFC (3-3-3) in the fourth minute, poking his first touch of Eduard Atuesta’s pass into an open space in the middle of the area and pivoting to smash home a left-footed strike off the first bounce.
MLSDallas News

FC Dallas unable to recover after conceding early goal in 2-0 loss to LAFC

Carlos Vela scored the opening goal at Banc of California Stadium while fans, faces weary from battling the weekday Los Angeles traffic, still were filing into their seats. Those who saw it got a treat as the former MLS MVP scored his first goal of the season with a quick turn and a swish of his left foot. He assisted another as LAFC topped FC Dallas, 2-0, extending the Texas team’s winless streak to six matches.
MLSdailymagazine.news

Why Chicharito and Carlos Vela haven't been called up by the Mexican national team

The last time Mexican national team coach Tata Martino worked with an MLS scoring leader, he was managing Josef Martínez and Atlanta United to a league title. That was in December 2018. A month later, he took over the Mexican national team and he hasn't looked back, losing three times in 28 games and capturing a CONCACAF Gold Cup. And he's done that without LAFC's Carlos Vela, the man who eclipsed Martínez's MLS scoring record, and with little help from the Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, the league's current leader in goals.
FanSided

Los Angeles FC must start getting more from Carlos Vela

It certainly has been a difficult start to the season for Los Angeles FC, a 2-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City this past weekend more dropped points for a club expected to be among the best in MLS. Especially worrisome is the play of Carlos Vela this season, even as there are signs of life from the influential star.
SportsKansas City Star

Houston Dynamo visit Los Angeles FC in Western Conference play

Houston Dynamo (3-3-2) vs. Los Angeles FC (2-3-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -252, Houston +684, Draw +360; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC faces the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference action. Los Angeles FC went 9-8-5 overall a season ago while going 8-2-4 at home....
MLSAustin American-Statesman

See every goal Austin FC scores in the their first season as a MLS club

Austin FC is playing their first season in Major league Soccer and so far goals have been hard to come by. Austin FC has scored six goals in their first eight matches. They have been held scoreless in half of their matches this season. Diego Fagundez scored the first goal...
MLSchatsports.com

Los Angeles FC set to welcome full capacity this weekend

May 29, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The 3252 section celebrates a goal by Los Angeles FC midfielder Corey Baird (13) during the second half against New York City FC at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports. Los Angeles FC is the latest MLS club to...
MLSvavel.com

Goals and highlights: Vancouver Whitecaps 1-2 Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. With this goal by Chicharito, Galaxy is beating Whitecaps. 10:10 PMa day ago. Tune in hereVancouver Whitecaps vs Los Angeles Galaxy Live Score. Do...
MLSwearebreakingnews.com

WITHOUT FILTER Carlos Vela Blamed Tata Martino For The Decision On Chicharito Hernández | MLS – ESPN Sports

WITHOUT FILTER Carlos Vela blamed Tata Martino for the decision on Chicharito Hernández | MLS ESPN DeportesCarlos Vela does not understand the absence of Javier Hernández in Mexico ESPN DeportesCarlos Vela also does not understand the absence of Chicharito Hernández in the Mexican team Marca Claro USAMartino should call ‘Chicharito’ ?: FS Fox Deportes AgendaCarlos Vela on the call of Chicharito al Tri : ‘It’s a matter of tastes and styles’ Diario Deportivo Récord See full coverage on Google News.
MLSvavel.com

Goals and Highlights: LAFC 1-1 Houston Dynamo in MLS 2021

Quintero entered and Pasher left. Urruti's shot is saved by the goalkeeper with a handball. Urruti with the cross shot to score the equalizer. Cifuentes finishes at the far post a ball that was headed to the near post from a corner kick. 9:54 PM8 hours ago. Tune in here...
MLSDoc's Sports Service

Sporting KC vs Los Angeles FC Prediction, 6/26/2021 MLS Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, KS. Odds/Point Spread: Kansas City (+107) Los Angeles (+170) Daniel Salloi and Sporting KC (6-2-3, 2nd in Western Conference) play Los Angeles FC (3-3-3, 8th in Western Conference) at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday. The starting goaltenders will be Tim Melia for Sporting KC and Pablo Sisniega for Los Angeles FC. The moneyline on this matchup has Sporting KC coming in at +107 and LAFC is at +170. The over/under opens at 3.
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – Sporting KC vs Los Angeles Preview & Prediction

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Where is Sporting KC vs Los Angeles being played? Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City. Where can I get tickets for Sporting KC vs Los Angeles?...
MLS Sporting Kansas City | From The Wiz to SKC: Can a stadium change the fortunes of a club?

Hop on board, and discover how the WIZ transformed into Sporting KC.. With the recent surge of expansion in Major League Soccer it can be tempting to focus solely on new teams and their new stadiums. However, the evolution of the Kansas City 'Wiz' into Sporting KC may be just as compelling a story, as it shows how a MLS original, fighting for relevancy in its hometown, was able to revamp itself into one of the most successful clubs in the league.