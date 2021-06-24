Cancel
Britney Spears’ Full Statement Against Her Conservatorship

By Madeline Berg
Forbes
Britney Spears appeared in court on Wednesday for the first time in two years to speak out against her conservatorship, which has put her personal and financial decisions in the hands of others—namely her father, Jamie Spears—since 2008. During her 24-minute statement, which was available to listen to live from...

CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Rose McGowan Tells Tucker Carlson That Britney Spears Has Been 'Tortured'

Rose McGowan spoke out in defense of Britney Spears on Wednesday, as she asserted that the star has been "tortured" under her controversial conservatorship. During a remote court appearance on Wednesday, Spears spoke in detail about her experience under conservatorship, with her father Jamie Spears overseeing her business, financial and health decisions since her mental health troubles in 2007.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
Beauty & FashionPeople

Paris Hilton Shares Photos with Britney Spears for National Selfie Day: We 'Invented the Selfie'

On Monday, the 40-year-old television star shared two throwback photos of her and Britney Spears, 39, in honor of National Selfie Day. For the social media holiday, the Simple Life alum reposted a screenshot of her own tweet from 2017, which featured the now-15-year-old snaps of the two stars. Captioning the side-by-side photos with Spears four years ago, Hilton wrote at the time, "Me & Britney invented the selfie!"
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Here Are All The Shocking Things Britney Spears Revealed In Court

After years of speculation about Britney Spears' well-being, #FreeBritney supporters and fans finally heard from the 39-year-old pop star herself on Wednesday when she asked to be freed from her long-running conservatorship. Speaking to a Los Angeles judge via a virtual court appearance, Spears asked for an end to the...
Theater & Dancewomansday.com

Salma Hayek Proves She's Got Moves in a New Video Dancing to Britney Spears

Salma Hayek is showing off her best dance moves to promote her new film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Today, the Frida actress shared a quick video clip on Instagram featuring herself and a crew of dancers taking part in a bit of choreography tuned to Britney Spears's iconic debut single, "…Baby One More Time." The hit 1998 song is featured in Hayek's upcoming film, and a new dance trend, aptly dubbed the #HitmansChallenge, features people dancing along to Spears's iconic moves from her original music video.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.