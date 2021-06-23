Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Freestore Foodbank picks site, starts construction on $20M distribution center, training facility

By Tom Demeropolis
bizjournals
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Freestore Foodbank, which has been raising funds for a distribution facility and workforce training center, is starting construction on its new facility in Cincinnati. The nonprofit purchased more than 23 acres of land from Neyer Properties at 3401 River Road in Riverside for more than $4.7 million. There, it will build a 195,000-square-foot distribution center and workforce training center.

