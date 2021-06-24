Milwaukee Bucks | Dunk by Solomon Hill

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19 (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) The Milwaukee Bucks are officially heading to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three years. It has certainly been a thrilling 11-game stretch to get to this point in the NBA Playoffs, leaving behind some memories that will be etched into the history books forever. In round one, the Bucks earned redemption over the Miami Heat, who defeated them last postseason in five games, by sweeping them this time around. Round two against the Brooklyn Nets proved more difficult as it went down to the closing moments in Game 7, but Milwaukee eventually came out on top.