27-47 - El Bombi’s blasts help Rangers in late 5-3 comeback against A’s

By ghostofErikThompson
Lone Star Ball
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Rangers scored five runs and the Oakland Athletics only scored three runs. Unlike the first two games of this series, no team scored a bunch of runs early on as the AL West rivals decided to feel each other out in this one before a flurry of activity late made for an exciting back and forth finish.

www.lonestarball.com
