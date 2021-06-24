Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 20:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central La Paz SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM MST At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Quartzsite, or 27 miles south of Parker, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Quartzsite and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 9 and 29. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 28 and 39. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 98 and 124.