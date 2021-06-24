Cancel
La Paz County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Parker Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 20:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Parker Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ NORTHEASTERN IMPERIAL AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MST/830 PM PDT/ At 806 PM MST/806 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Palo Verde, or 34 miles southeast of Desert Center, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Palo Verde and Ripley. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 137 and 145. CA Route 78 between mile markers 77 and 80.

alerts.weather.gov
Palo Verde, AZ
La Paz County, AZ
Parker, AZ
