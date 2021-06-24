Movie Reviews

The moment I saw the trailer for this movie, I knew I wanted to watch it with my dad. He’s a simple man who likes to laugh, and Kevin Hart usually gets him howling with laughter, so much so that every time there is a new Kevin Hart movie, he would be all over it. My dad fell asleep while we were watching this movie, which pretty much tells you all you need to know. It’s not a disastrous movie in the way some Netflix titles can be (I’m looking at you, Secret Obsession), but it’s all over the place tonally, and the viewer remains rather detached from the narrative when we should be seeing things from Matt’s (Kevin Hart) POV.