Through the many changes in the Stoughton Area School District over the past 15 months, free food service for students served as one of the few constants. Throughout the nearly dozen changes in protocol, the district’s food service staff focused on keeping things simple for families, despite all the moving parts, said district community information and resource coordinator Molly Shea. The key to keeping food services consistent was starting early on the problem, she said, as time certainly was of the essence, with many kids and families relying on school meals.