Girls Tennis Western Mass. Division I & II Tournament: No. 3 Mount Greylock sweeps No. 2 Pioneer Valley Christian, reaches regional title game & more
Western Mass. Division III Girls Tennis Tournament Bracket:. The No. 3 Mount Greylock girls tennis team won in every event against No. 2 Pioneer Valley Christian on Wednesday, winning the match 5-0 and advancing to the Division III West Final. The Mounties (9-1) will take on No. 4 Lee tomorrow at 5 p.m.www.masslive.com