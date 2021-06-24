Girls Tennis Western Mass. Division I & II Tournament: No. 3 Mount Greylock sweeps No. 2 Pioneer Valley Christian, reaches regional title game & more

HICKORY — Watauga High School added a new champion to its ranks on Thursday, June 10, when Jillian Russert took home the Northwestern 3A/4A girls’ tennis singles title. The Pioneers went into the conference tournament with more than one week of rest as their final two matches were canceled due to rain. With those contests gone, the Pioneers secured a team conference title and a 5-0 undefeated regular season.