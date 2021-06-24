Cancel
Tennis

Girls Tennis Western Mass. Division I & II Tournament: No. 3 Mount Greylock sweeps No. 2 Pioneer Valley Christian, reaches regional title game & more

By MassLive.com Staff
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Western Mass. Division III Girls Tennis Tournament Bracket:. The No. 3 Mount Greylock girls tennis team won in every event against No. 2 Pioneer Valley Christian on Wednesday, winning the match 5-0 and advancing to the Division III West Final. The Mounties (9-1) will take on No. 4 Lee tomorrow at 5 p.m.

