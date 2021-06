A successful introduction to birds relies upon an individualized approach. It goes without saying that a successful bird dog is passionate about hunting birds. The desire that fuels their passion is known as prey drive. A strong prey drive is what keeps dogs pursuing game even in the toughest of conditions. The development of prey drive requires that a dog be introduced to live birds in a positive way that encourages his innate, genetic desire for game to develop. As the process of developing prey drive is critical in a bird dog’s success, we receive a lot of questions about how to introduce birds. When is the appropriate age? How do you introduce a dog to birds in a way that ensures success?