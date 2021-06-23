Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wolfgang Van Halen Thanks Fans For Billboard Success: ‘Words Can’t Express How Happy & Appreciative I Am’

vhnd.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolfgang Van Halen has thanked fans for placing his debut Mammoth WVH album at the top of the rock charts. “The response to the album, now that everyone has had a chance to hear it, has been more than I ever could’ve imagined,” Wolfgang told Billboard‘s Kevin Rutherford. “Thanks so much to everyone who bought it, streamed it, watched a video or called a radio station in support of it. It’s because of this incredible support that I’ve made it onto the Billboard charts, and words can’t express how happy and appreciative I am. I’m so proud of this record and have never worked harder on anything in my life. This is only the beginning. Thank you for being a part of this journey with me.”

www.vhnd.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Tree
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Express#Billboard Charts#Mrc Data#Wvh#The Top Rock Albums Chart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Says He Will Keep Firing Back At His Online Trolls

Wolfgang Van Halen spoke to The Washington Post about his penchant for facing his online detractors head on, never failing to fire back even harder against people that trash him, his music or his parents. Specifically, there was a Twitter user named FoodieAcademy who wrote Wolfgang after the multi-instrumentalist performed the song "Distance" with his band MAMMOTH WVH on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in February. "Don't know your music well. … What I've heard … was a guitar solo that was one note. Boring & uninspired, and in a tribute to your legendary dad," FoodieAcademy wrote, referencing VAN HALEN's iconic guitarist Eddie Van Halen. "I know he taught you better than that."
Musicplanetsixstring.com

WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Says Having Famous Last Name 'May Conveniently Open Doors' But It 'Doesn't Keep Them Open'

In a new interview with Brazil’s 89 A Rádio Rock, Wolfgang Van Halen was asked if having a famous last name has been a blessing or a curse in terms of helping him establish himself as a solo artist in the music industry. He responded: “I think it’s a bit of both. While the last name may conveniently open doors, it doesn’t keep them open. So I think as long as you have the goods, that’s what’ll carry you further. So I guess that’s yet to be seen. So we’ll have to see. Only time will tell, I guess.”
MusicPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Wolfgang Van Halen Celebrates Mammoth WVH’s Strong Album Chart Debut

Wolfgang Van Halen recently seemed both pleased and surprised at the record chart rankings for the first week's sales of his self-titled album with his band Mammoth WVH. That's because Mammoth WVH, released June 11, debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and Hard Rock Albums chart for the weekly period ending June 26. It also hit No. 1 on Billboard's Independent Albums chart, No. 2 on both the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales rankings, and it started from a respectable No. 12 on Billboard's main album chart, the Billboard 200.
MusicPosted by
B102.7

Wolfgang Van Halen’s Focus for Eddie Tribute Show

Wolfgang Van Halen said a tribute concert for his late dad Eddie Van Halen hasn't been scheduled yet, but he knows how he wants it to play out when the time comes. The concept of a memorial event has been in discussion since the guitarist’s death in October, but in a recent interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM, Wolfgang explained that no date has been set.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Debuts Big Across Billboard Charts

Wolfgang Van Halen's debut album, Mammoth WVH has debuted big across the Billboard charts. The collection, which features Eddie Van Halen's son writing, performing, and producing the set on his own, entered the Billboard 200 albums chart at an impressive Number 12. Wolfgang posed on social media: “I'm blown away...
Theater & Dancedecaturradio.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Won’t Be Playing His Dad’s Music On Tour

Wolfgang Van Halen appeared on BBC Radio and said that fans expecting him to play Van Halen covers will be sorely disappointed. The latter-day Van Halen bassist will be out on the road this summer with his band Mammoth WVH opening for Guns N' Roses while promoting its self-titled debut set.
Entertainmentvhnd.com

Wolfgang Van Halen On The Creation Of ‘Guitar Hero: Van Halen’ Video Game

Wolfgang Van Halen revealed details behind the making of 2009’s Guitar Hero: Van Halen video game during a recent podcast appearance. While a guest on the video game podcast Good Game Nice Try, Wolfgang (an avid video gamer himself) along with the hosts Sonja Reid and Aaron Bleyaert were discussing some of their favorite games of the past. That’s when Reid reminded Wolfgang that he was actually in a version of one of his favorites – Guitar Hero.
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

Metal By Numbers 6/23: Wolfgang Van Halen has a mammoth debut

Metal By Numbers is a weekly column in which we look at the top metal sellers and debuts of the week. I was in high school when Van Halen announced they would be going on tour with Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, on bass guitar. I heard many friends complain about Michael Anthony’s absence or assumed Wolfgang was some snot nosed kid who had no business playing in such a legendary band, family name or no. I was 16, the same age as Wolfgang Van Halen, and also a bass player who thought it sounded like a dream come true. All I told my friends was “Dude, if your dad was Eddie Fuckin’ Van Halen and he wanted you to play in the band, wouldn’t you do it?” I can’t pretend to know what Wolfgang’s experience was like then or since, but I’m happy to see him striking out on his own with the top debut for hard rock/metal this week. Wolfgang, if by some unlikely chance you are reading this, congratulations. Wherever your father is, I bet he’s proud.
MusicGuitar Player

Eddie Van Halen Thought the First Van Halen Album "Sounded Like Shit," According to Wolfgang

This Friday, June 11, Wolfgang Van Halen will finally release the long-anticipated, self-titled debut album from his Mammoth WVH project. To promote it, he recently sat down with Total Guitar, where he discussed the album, gear, his connection with his late father – Eddie Van Halen – and much more. Along the way, he also relayed an amusing anecdote about how his father's attitude towards gear changed over time, much to the shock of some famous admirers.
MusicantiMUSIC

Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors

The rumors that Van Halen recorded 60 tracks from their final studio album, 2012's "A Different Kind Of Truth", have been shot down by bassist Wolfgang Van Halen. Wolf is promoting his debut Mammoth WVH solo album and was asked about the rumors of a wealth of unreleased songs from the "A Different Kind Of Truth" sessions during an interview with Song Facts.