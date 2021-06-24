Joseph Hoffman

Joseph David Hoffman, 61, of Vermillion, SD passed away Sunday, June 20 in Avoca, Iowa. Joseph David Hoffman born May 1, 1960, in Viborg, SD to Geraldine (Johnson) Hoffman and Joseph B. Hoffman, went peacefully in his sleep to his heavenly reward on June 20th. Joe spent the early years of his life living on his maternal grandmother’s farm, located just south of Centerville, SD. It is from her he learned his strong faith, love of antiques, baking, cooking and flair for entertaining. It was her guiding hand that led him to be such a positive role model to his grandchildren and countless others.