Chippewa County, WI

Chippewa County records first COVID-19 death in three months

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state recorded eight new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, including one from Chippewa County.

It marks the first Chippewa County fatality since early March. Chippewa County now has 95 virus-related deaths

Statewide, just 96 new cases were reported Wednesday, including 14 cases across 12 counties in western Wisconsin.

Chippewa County is now averaging 147.9 deaths per 100,000 residents, higher than the state's average of 125.6 deaths per 100,000 residents. Barron (185.3) and Clark (172.7) counties have the highest rates of virus-related deaths in the region.

Meanwhile, the state climbed to 2.89 million (49.8%) of the overall population having received at least one dose of a vaccine, with 45.5% having finished their vaccine series.

Dane (68.3%) and Door (65.2%) counties continue to have the highest rates of its population having at least one dose, with Taylor (27.2%), Clark (27.8%) and Rusk (31.8%) counties having the lowest rates.

Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
