‘Everything You See Could Be A Lie’: The Hyperrealism Of Ana De Alvear

In an imaginative and immersive presentation, Beyond Van Gogh uses cutting-edge projection technology to create an engaging journey into the world of Van Gogh. Using his dreams, his thoughts, and his words to drive the experience as a narrative, visitors move along projection swathed walls wrapped in light, color, and shapes that swirl, dance, and refocus into flowers, cafes, and landscapes. Masterpieces come alive, appear and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating the senses. Through his own words set to a symphonic score, visitors may come to a new appreciation of this tortured artist's stunning work.