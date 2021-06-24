‘Everything You See Could Be A Lie’: The Hyperrealism Of Ana De Alvear

On her first release of the year, relative alt-pop newcomer Ana De Llor truly makes her presence known with the striking, and justly confrontational "Malèna." Now onto her third single since her 2020 debut, each track is titled with the name of a woman, a concept that is born from the strong sense of identity in her music, and with it, she's swiftly rising to the exceptional calibre of her similarly visionary contemporaries on a path entirely her own. One listen through her thus far humble, yet poised back catalogue, echoes of the likes of FKA Twigs, BANKS and ROSALÍA can be felt throughout, but only in the sense that it carries this razor-sharp, dark pop edge to portray a strong narrative.