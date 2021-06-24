Larry Bratton

Larry Duane Bratton of Cozad passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney at the age of 74. Larry was born June 12, 1947 at Eureka, Kansas to Robert and Edna Mae (Wheeler) Bratton. He graduated from Manhattan High School, Manhattan, Kansas in 1966. Larry married Constance “Coni” Allen on April 28, 1967 in Manhattan, Kansas. To this union two children were born, James and Michelle. He attended Kansas State University majoring in accounting. He and Coni resided in Kansas, Illinois and the Omaha area, finally settling in Cozad in 1979. Larry went to work for Nebraska Farm Products until his retirement in 2013. In November of 2000, Larry and Coni purchased a business in Cozad which became B’s Bottles & Videos. They sold the business in October of 2016. His wife Coni passed away in December of 2016. On December 7, 2018 Larry married Phyllis Loecker Burkhart of Yankton, SD. The couple continued to reside in Cozad. Larry followed all of his grandkids activities either in person or on-line. He enjoyed attending Ducks Unlimited Banquets and had an extensive Ducks Unlimited Decoy Collection. Growing up, Larry’s parents owned a family restaurant which is where he perfected his cooking skills and love of different and exotic foods. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. His desire in life was to travel. He planned every summer family vacation and made a “mixtape” of songs ranging from Credence Clearwater Revival, the Doobie Brothers to the Bee Gees. He and Coni enjoyed many trips around the country to attend Dehy Conventions. His favorite destination was Mexico, making many trips over the years. He loved the sandy beaches, trying exotic foods and tropical drinks. He will be missed by many.