Previous game: Clippers 7, Mud Hens 5, Friday at Huntington Park. Recap: Shortstop Andres Gimenez has now homered in five straight games. Prior to this streak, he had never hit home runs in consecutive games in his career. His two-run homer with two out in the seventh inning was also the difference in Columbus' win. Relief pitcher Anthony Gose (2-0) picked up the victory, and with that, the Clippers have captured wins nine of their last 11 times out.