Fans return to Country Fest campgrounds, eager for live music

CADOTT — Kathy Mueller of Appleton ate lunch Wednesday at her campsite, surrounded by numerous friends she hadn’t seen in nearly two years.

Mueller had attended 28 consecutive Country Fests, but that streak ended last year when COVID-19 wiped out the event, and nearly every other major gathering. So, she is thrilled that Country Fest is back.

“We missed all our friends we camp with every year,” Mueller said. “It’s been a long two years. In late winter, I wasn’t sure still (if Country Fest) would happen. It wasn’t until this spring we were good to go. We’re just really happy to be back.”

Mueller said she had no problems being in a large gathering this weekend.

“I don’t have any concerns,” she said. “We’re all vaccinated and good to go. Being here, it’s like it’s totally normal.”

Mueller thought the lineup was good, but for her, the event is more about gathering with her friends.

The campgrounds at Country Fest were quickly filling up Wednesday. Mueller said they arrived Tuesday, but the grounds opened to visitors as early as Sunday.

Tammy Bird of Boyceville said this year was her 11th or 12th Country Fest. This year, she brought her mom and her two teenage daughters; her husband opted to stay home.

“We have a three generation thing going,” she said. “It’s definitely something to look forward to every year.”

Like Mueller, Bird had no concerns about the event moving forward. She expects to see more hand sanitizing stations on the grounds, but otherwise she expects it to look like any other year.

“It feels good to be back,” Bird said. “It was a sad year. And you get to know everybody, and we missed that last year.”

Bird said she’s most excited for the Dierks Bentley show. She’s seen him play before, and even named her cat Dierks.

Michelle Peterson, 56, of Lewiston, Minn., said this was her first time at Country Fest.

“We’ve never been here before, and we can’t wait to see what it’s all about,” she said. “This year, I said I’m doing it.”

Peterson is a nurse, and she got vaccinated in February.

“I still believe in being careful,” Peterson said. “But I think we’re a little better off.”

Peterson admits she barely glanced at the lineup; she just wanted to go do something fun.

“I don’t know the big names,” she said with a shrug. “I just like country music.”

Lori Frank of Green Bay also made her first trek to Country Fest. She has attended Country USA in Oshkosh for 20 years, but that festival folded last fall. Frank and her friends committed to coming to Country Fest in February.

“We needed somewhere to go for live music,” Frank said. “It’s very nice; very organized.”

Like others, Frank said COVID-19 never factored into her decision to come.

“You are at your own risk,” she said.

Frank was most excited to see Thomas Rhett, who she has seen play before, and she got a picture with him at a meet-and-greet a few years ago.

“And I’ve never seen Kane Brown before, so I’m excited for that,” Frank said.

Lori Miller of Tomah said she was still worried into late spring if the event would be canceled again. She is eager to see Dierks Bentley, Neal McCoy and the Oak Ridge Boys.

“Hopefully, with everyone having a year off, the entertainers are excited to put on a good show,” she said. “It’s good to be back, and getting to listen to some good music this weekend.”

Wade Asher, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals general manager, said about 1,000 campers showed up on Sunday when the gates opened.

“It seems like a lot more people came early, but really it’s about the same,” Asher said. “But the enthusiasm and the smiles is way over the top. I’ve never seen people smile more than they are right now.”

Asher said the VIP area is nearing a sellout, and he is expecting strong attendance numbers all weekend.