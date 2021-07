With diners heading back to their favorite restaurants, operators have cause for celebration. While many restaurants made necessary pivots to off-premise ordering to accommodate the needs of consumers during the pandemic, opening back up definitely allows for some more freedom on the menu. With that freedom, of course, comes the need to be mindful about what gets added to the menu—consumers can quickly get overwhelmed with too much variety, plus operators need to ensure they’re getting the best margins on dishes while minimizing waste. Optimizing the back of house, of course, need not come with sacrificing customer satisfaction. Using versatile ingredients can help ensure margins are great, labor is efficient, staff aren’t overstressed and diners are happy.