Gov. Cox asked that we all pray for rain. Well, Gov. Cox never met my grandmother. Forty-five years ago this wise woman told me you can pray all you want but you better be willing to put in the effort to make it happen. The governor seems to forget that we have had science predicting worse and worse droughts. For over two decades we have been warned, but the Republican party and their so-called leaders have ignored the science and threw all their eggs in the pot with the to-hell-with-the-consequences, there-is-money-to-be-made crowd. They have happily supported those activities that have been shown to be a contributing factor of our current crisis.