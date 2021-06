The friendly folk over on the Nintendo Treehouse live stream have shown us the first live gameplay footage from the upcoming Nintendo Switch title, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The Monster Hunter sequel to the original spinoff Monster Hunter Stories 3DS game that launched back in 2016, is due to launch on the 9th of July with a demo coming to the Switch eShop later this month on the 25th of June. We caught a decent glimpse at how the game looks running on Nintendo’s hybrid console, a small collection of Monsters (or Monsties, in this case) you’ll run into and befriend and took a trip to some of the locations that will be available to traverse in the main game.