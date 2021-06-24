Cancel
Kyle Wright struggles as Braves fall to Mets, 7-3

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Wright struggled early and the Atlanta Braves squandered some opportunities late in a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets Wednesday night. Wright’s return to the rotation did not go well as he again struggled to locate his pitches. Jeff McNeil flew out to begin the game but then Francisco Lindor worked a walk and then advanced to third on a double by Michael Conforto. Wright jumped ahead of Pete Alonso 0-2 but was unable to put him away. His 1-2 pitch bounced past William Contreras allowing Lindor to come home with the Mets’ first run. Alonso walked before Dominic Smith grounded to Albies at second, Conforto scored on the play to make it 2-0.

www.talkingchop.com
