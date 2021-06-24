Lynx 87, Dream 85: Big Syl Haunts the Dream

Location: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. The Minnesota Lynx (5-7) travel to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Wednesday where they'll take on the Atlanta Dream (5-7). The Minnesota Lynx faced the Dallas Wings and took a loss by a score of 95-77 in their last contest. Minnesota ended with a 40.3% field goal percentage (27 of 67) and converted 11 of 27 3-pointers. From the free throw line, the Lynx buried 12 of 14 tries for a rate of 85.7%. Pertaining to hauling in rebounds, they collected 26 with 5 of them being of the offensive variety. They also doled out 16 assists for this game in addition to forcing 15 turnovers and getting 7 steals. In reference to defending, Minnesota allowed their opponent to shoot 50.0% from the floor on 32 out of 64 shooting. Dallas doled out 17 assists and had 9 steals for the game. Furthermore, Dallas totaled 40 rebounds (9 offensive, 31 defensive) and added 4 rejections. Dallas walked away from this one shooting 100.0% from the free throw line by burying 14 of 14 tries. They converted 17 of their 28 tries from distance.