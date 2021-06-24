Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

ARTSQUEST AND NEW BETHANY MINISTRIES PARTNER IN MUSIKFEST MEMORIAL FUNDRAISER

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. – In honor of those affected by COVID-19, ArtsQuest and New Bethany Ministries are joining forces to present Poppies of Remembrance, Lanterns of Hope, with proceeds benefiting both organizations. Poppies of Remembrance, Lanterns of Hope features small paper bags illuminated by votive candles participants can purchase and set up at home during the last weekend of Musikfest in August.

www.thevalleyledger.com
