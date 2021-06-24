Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem Makes up for Pandemic Christmas with Christmas in July

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnwrap the holiday spirit with new events and popular favorites. Bethlehem, PA (June 2021) – The Christmas City is unwrapping a summer surprise with Christmas in July. “Now that many people are vaccinated and pandemic-related restrictions are lifted, we want to give people who may have missed out on Bethlehem’s Christmas activities last year the gift of holiday fun,” said Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager Tammy Wendling. “In Bethlehem it’s never too late or too early to celebrate Christmas.”

