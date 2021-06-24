Jessica Chastain Reminds Fans She’s Not Bryce Dallas Howard In Hilarious TikTok Video
Jessica Chastain hopped on a TikTok trend to remind people that she is not, in fact, Bryce Dallas Howard. Jessica Chastain is sick of the Jessica Chastain erasure. The Golden Globe winner, 44, reminded fans that she is not fellow Hollywood red-head Bryce Dallas Howard in a hilarious new TikTok video on June 23. The Zero Dark Thirty actor hopped on the “Sick of It” trend created by user KingDiaaa2 to share the public service announcement, mouthing along to the “I’m f*cking sick of” audio that comes along with it.hollywoodlife.com