Jessica Chastain Reminds Fans She’s Not Bryce Dallas Howard In Hilarious TikTok Video

In her Instagram story, Jessica Thivenin filmed her daughter moving in her belly and took the opportunity to share a hilarious anecdote. Thibault Garcia unveiled the clip which provoked the jealousy of Jessica Thivenin and Internet users reacted. Currently, the two candidates of the Marseillais are separated, since the young man first left to promote his new single in Paris before then flying to Dubai. Bedridden, Maylone’s mother was unable to travel with him but still found occupations thanks to her friends, many of whom came to see her. Not to be too bored, the latter also passed the time by filming her belly and her little girl, who is starting to move well, which made her think of a hilarious anecdote …