POTUS

White House Says The U.S. Will Narrowly Miss Its Vaccination Goal

By Tamara Keith, Domenico Montanaro
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
President Biden set a goal of 70% of U.S. adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4. The White House is acknowledging Tuesday that it will likely come up short of that. The White House acknowledged today that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of 70% of U.S. adults getting at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. In fact, it's going to take an extra couple of weeks to get there. And we're joined now by NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith. And Tamara, let's just start with the data. How close is the country to meeting this goal? How worried is the White House about all this?

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

