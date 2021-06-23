Layoffs on the Rise: Six Healthcare Companies Giving Staff the Boot

Draper — Optum Care Network Utah, a part of the information and technology-enabled health services business Optum, is making it easier for patients to receive preventive and wellness care with the launch of its new Optum Mobile Clinic. The mobile clinic helps reduce common barriers to health care, such as scheduling challenges, lack of transportation and work obligations, which often put preventive and wellness checkups out of reach. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Covid also caused an estimated 41 percent of US adults to delay or avoid care.