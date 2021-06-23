Layoffs on the Rise: Six Healthcare Companies Giving Staff the Boot
It’s been a tough year for healthcare companies of all sizes, from major hospital chains to small rehabilitation centers. Many facilities had to limit in-person services while delaying profit-generating elective procedures. That’s not to say that everyone is suffering, however. Some companies, including Tenet and Universal Health Services, are posting record profits heading out of the pandemic, but many businesses are laying off staff to make up for lost revenue.scrubsmag.com