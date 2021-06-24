Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Vols Freshman Keon Johnson Post Insane Number to Break NBA Draft Combine Record

By Matthew Ray
Posted by 
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23g3hM_0adfGsUd00

Keon Johnson was a fixture in Tennessee's lineup this past season, as the prized forward lived up to the billing coming out of high school. He now projects as a top-15 pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft, and he likely just improved his stock.

Johnson also posted an impressive standing vertical of 41.5", which is another ridiculous number that teams will be paying close attention to.

Johnson has been projected anywhere from a top-five to top-fifteen pick in the upcoming draft, with the latest projection from CBS Sports projecting him at No.12

"Keon Johnson is a player who would fit the vision of a team with a long-term view, as he's got the physical gifts of a top-five pick but is at a point developmentally where he still needs to sharpen up offensively to really reach his potential. No better franchise to gamble on those physical tools than one that helped mold Kawhi Leonard into an All-Star," CBS Sports wrote about the selections.

Johnson made multiple highlight plays for the Vols this season, including one Sports Center Top 10 dunk against Georgia that rattled the rim.

Johnson averaged 11.3 ppg and 3.5 rebounds per contest for the Vols in 2020.

VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
299
Followers
304
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Combine#One Sports#Cbs Sports#Nba Draft#Cbs Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsportsmedia101.com

Spurs Prospect Watch: Keon Johnson

With the 12th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs will have plenty of options when it comes time to choose. One of those options could be Tennessee guard Keon Johnson. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard is still fairly raw when it comes to his offense, but makes up for it with his athleticism and explosiveness.
NBAPounding The Rock

Report: The Spurs have conducted a pre-draft interview with Keon Johnson

The San Antonio Spurs have conducted a pre-draft interview with Tennessee shooting guard Keon Johnson, per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. Hughes reports Johnson has also interviewed with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and Miami Heat. Keon was one of the 353 early entry...
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

NBA Draft Combine 2021: Johnson, Moody Make Their Mark

The 2021 NBA Draft Combine returned to its in-person formant this year, scoring 60-plus NBA hopefuls. Amongst several standings was potential top 10 pick Keon Johnson, who shattered the vertical leap. Johnson led all prospects with a 48.0 max vertical leap. Center Jericho Sims followed with a 44.5, and forward...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Keon Johnson 2021 NBA Draft Profile

The 2021 NBA Draft will be an important event for teams to build for their future. Here is the Keon Johnson 2021 NBA Draft Profile. 2021 stats: 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.4 blocks per game, 1.1 steals per game, 44.9% FG, 27.1% 3PT, 70.3% FT. Johnson was one...
NBARocky Top Talk

Vols taking NBA Draft Combine to new heights

With a sprint and a leap, Keon Johnson broke a 20-year old record at the NBA Draft Combine. Johnson’s max vertical leap took the internet by storm yesterday after the video of him recording a 48-inch jump went viral. The clip below has more than 700,000 plays since being posted late Wednesday evening.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Keon Johnson shatters combine record with historic max vertical jump

On Wednesday, Tennessee guard Keon Johnson produced a historic vertical jump during the NBA draft combine, surpassing the previous mark that stood for 20 years. Johnson, who measured in at 6-foot-4 in shoes, registered an incredible 48-inch max vertical leap during the strength and agility portion of the event. His mark topped the previous record of 45.5 inches, which was set by Kenny Gregory in 2001.
NBANBC Sports

4 NBA Draft combine takeaways: Johnson, Barnes stand out

The Portland Trail Blazers currently don't have a pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. With Chauncy Billups being reported to be the next head coach, that may change. The 2021 NBA Combine brought droves of new information about draft prospects through anthropometric measurements, drills, scrimmages and interviews both with teams and the media. Here are four observations from the 2021 NBA Combine.
NBANBC Sports

Keon Johnson on leaving his mark with combine record 48-inch vert

Keon Johnson knew what the NBA Draft combine record for max vertical leap was before he broke it this week, but even he didn't expect to jump as high as he did. On Wednesday, Johnson jumped 48 inches in the air to break a 20-year-old record set by Kenny Gregory, who jumped 45 1/2 inches in 2001. Johnson also recorded a 41 1/2-inch standing vertical, which is also a combine record and 4 1/2 inches higher than anyone else in this year's class.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Amazing Record Set At NBA Combine Today

The NBA’s top prospects descended upon Chicago this week to participate in the annual NBA Combine. The week-long event gives incoming rookies a chance to show off their skills and athleticism just a month before the 2021 Draft. Keon Johnson quickly slid to the top of conversation at the NBA...
NBA247Sports

CBS Sports updates latest NBA mock draft

The Detroit Pistons were big winners last week after earning the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft following the lottery. Entering the event, the best odds to claim the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft belonged to the Houston Rockets (17-55), Pistons (20-52), and Orlando Magic (21-51), who each had a projected 14% chance to win the top selection.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAGossip Cop

Scottie Pippen Net Worth: Here’s What The Former NBA Champion Is Worth In 2021

Michael Jordan may be the GOAT, but there’s no doubt that Scottie Pippen helped him claim the honor. The retired NBA player has had an incredible career and numerous accolades to show for it. But does his fortune match his achievements? Pippen wasn’t just known for his skills on the basketball court—he was also the poster boy for terrible contracts. When it came to salary negotiations, the Chicago Bulls player famously got the short end of the stick. We can’t help but wonder how his past has affected his current financial situation. Get the details on his undesirable arrangement with the Bulls, and find out what Scottie Pippen’s net worth is today.
NBAprosportsextra.com

Utah Jazz Legend Found Dead; Russell Westbrook Has Strong Words About Washington Wizards Head Coach Scott Brooks!

It is never easy to report on the death of a professional athlete. Late last week, it was announced we had another professional athlete lose his life. Mark Eaton, a former NBA star who played with the Utah Jazz, has passed away. He was 64. According to a local CBS affiliate in Summit County, UT, Eaton left his home to take a bike ride around 8 p.m. local time on Friday evening, but never returned.
NBAgranthshala.com

How Old Is NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and How Many Children Does He Have With Mariah Riddlesprigger?

Milwaukee Bucks Power Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo Became a superstar in the NBA. He was picked by the Bucks 15th overall pick In the 2013 NBA Draft. Since then, greek freak Has been an All-Star multiple times and was elected back-to-back league MVP in 2019 and 2020. His achievements on the court are well documented, but many fans want to know more about his life off the court.