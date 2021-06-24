‘Debris metres high’: emergency crews fear fatalities if lessons not taken from Dandenongs storm
Victorian emergency services commanders say “it was an absolute miracle” no one died in the Dandenong Ranges storm earlier this month, when some residents were barricaded in their streets with no capacity to call triple zero for days. But experts warn if governments and the community don’t learn from these system failures, future disasters on the mountain – particularly bushfires – could have mass fatalities.www.theguardian.com