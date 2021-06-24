Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Devon Givens 6-23-2021

975thefanatic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevon hosts his final Sixers Session of the season! All of your frustrations about the Sixers season and the Second Round loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

975thefanatic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers Session#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Previously Named 2 Teams He’d Play For

For nearly the last decade, Damian Lillard has been fiercely loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. He’s remained committed to winning a championship with the franchise that drafted him, which has become somewhat of a rarity in today’s NBA. But after a new report from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Lillard...
NBACBS Sports

Scottie Pippen on his relationship with Michael Jordan: 'We never really had that off-the-court relationship'

The 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty has been the poster child for success in professional sports ever since they won six championships. We were reminded of that success last summer when "The Last Dance," a six-part documentary detailed their dominance in the league and the meteoric rise of Michael Jordan both as a global and basketball star. The documentary showed just how demanding Jordan was as a player and teammate, and how despite winning six championships together, he and Scottie Pippen weren't the best of friends.
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Celts to give Ime Udoka, Darvin Ham and Chauncey Billups second interviews?

Assistant coaches Ime Udoka (Nets), Darvin Ham (Bucks) and Chauncey Billups (Clippers) are expected to get interviewed a second time by the Celtics’ brass for the head coaching job vacated by new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. While that trio is viewed as serious candidates for the job, others are still under consideration. Udoka has received endorsements from Celtics players who were members of the U.S. national team in the 2019 World Cup tournament, according to Wojnarowski. Ham has interviewed for several head-coaching jobs in the past two years, while Billups has drawn interest from the Trail Blazers, Wizards, Magic and Pelicans for their current openings.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Draft: Should Houston Rockets select Evan Mobley or Jalen Green?

June 22nd at 7:30 PM CT was the tensest, most heart-pumping, and exciting moment of the season for Houston Rockets fans, and it had nothing to do with the NBA Playoffs. That was the day when the NBA announced if the Rockets would have the chance to draft a franchise-altering player in this year’s draft or drop all the way down to 18th and hope to find a diamond in the rough.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Free NBA Picks For Today 6/23/2021

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Pick Prediction 6/23/2021. Hawks at Bucks—NBA pick is Atlanta Hawks +7. Hawks have advanced in two playoff series facing two very good defensive teams in the Knicks and 76ers. They have won five road games in the playoffs. Both of their Game 5’s were road games and they just come off a Game 7 win at Philadelphia. Atlanta catches a break getting two days off to get road for this spot. Atlanta has defended well holding teams to 44.8% shooting in these playoffs. A weakness for Milwaukee this season has been their perimeter defense. In the 76ers series the Hawks net rating was -3.7 while the Bucks in their seven game series with the Nets was -2.8. Atlanta averaged 107.9 points per 100 possessions facing the 76ers while the Bucks scored 104.5 points per 100 possessions against a Nets team that is not strong on the defensive end. Brooklyn did not scored more than 109 points in any of their seven games in the Nets series through four quarters. Trae Young will be a difficult matchup for the Bucks to figure out and their defense on Young figures to improve as this series goes deeper. Play Atlanta +7.
NBADaily News

NBA playoff prop bets: Atlanta Hawks Trae Young props for 6/23/2021

Wednesday's NBA Playoffs slate features the Atlanta Hawks and some interesting betting options, including lines for Trae Young prop bets. So far this season, Young has recorded an average of 25.9 points and 9.6 assists every night, while over his last five outings, he's averaging 29.4 points, 11 assists and 1.8 steals. He's shooting 43.3% from the field this season and 37.8% in his last five games.
NBAUSA Today

NBA playoff prop bets: Milwaukee Bucks Jrue Holiday props for 6/23/2021

The Milwaukee Bucks take to the court Wednesday for a night of NBA Playoff basketball with some interesting betting options. Let’s focus in on Jrue Holiday’s prop bets and lines for his upcoming game. The points over/under set for Holiday in Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks is 18.5. Over...
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA Player Props: Bucks at Hawks 6/23/2021

Atlanta Hawks (49-35) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (54-29) June 23, 2021 8:30 pm EDT. The Line: Milwaukee Bucks -7.5; Over/Under: -229.5. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks face off on Wednesday in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference NBA playoff series, and there is plenty of value across the board in terms of NBA player props. Let’s take a look at the best NBA player props to make your Wednesday successful.