SBA upped its EIDL limit months ago. How's it impacting borrowers?

Jason Mannello, a Chartered Financial Analyst, has joined Hermann Companies as Director of Private Markets. Jason will provide due diligence on potential investment opportunities and monitor performance of current partnerships. Prior to joining Hermann Companies, Jason spent 15 years at RubinBrown LLP, holding positions of Analyst, Manager, and then Partner. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri – St. Louis, where he received his master’s degree in economics with departmental honors. Jason’s expertise in business development, valuation, and strategic planning will be of benefit to Hermann Companies’ current and future investment partners. ABOUT HERMANN COMPANIES Hermann Companies is an investment firm providing capital and organizational expertise to venture stage and middle market companies across the nation. With decades of experience in long-term investing, Hermann Companies offers unparalleled knowledge, direction, and insight to partnering organizations and leadership teams in the technology, manufacturing, real estate, and financial services sectors. Learn more at www.hermcos.com.