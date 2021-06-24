Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

SBA upped its EIDL limit months ago. How's it impacting borrowers?

By Andy Medici
Posted by 
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thousands of borrowers have cashed in with the SBA's increase in EIDL loan limits. An even larger increase is on the horizon, SBA officials tell The Business Journals.

www.bizjournals.com
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borrowers#Eidl#The Business Journals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
SBA
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
EconomyPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Meet the 2021 class of the Business Journal's Most Influential Business Women

With the help of previous winners, the St. Louis Business Journal has reviewed nearly 150 nominations and selected the 2021 class of Most Influential Business Women. The Most Influential Business Women Awards program, established in 1999, annually recognizes the accomplishments of the region's women business leaders. And these 25 women have made an impact not only in the industries in which they work, but at local nonprofits and in the communities they represent.
Marketsinvezz.com

Cardano reaches a new milestone, adds 50000 new staking addresses

Cardano says it has added 50,000 new staking addresses to its platform. The blockchain platform is also discussing with the El Salvadorian government for the adoption of ADA. Cardano is also exploring the possibility of ‘Stablefees,’ which will be pegged to a collection of currencies. Cardano (ADA/USD) has hit a...
BusinessPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Hermann Companies is pleased to introduce Jason Mannello as Director of Private Markets.

Jason Mannello, a Chartered Financial Analyst, has joined Hermann Companies as Director of Private Markets. Jason will provide due diligence on potential investment opportunities and monitor performance of current partnerships. Prior to joining Hermann Companies, Jason spent 15 years at RubinBrown LLP, holding positions of Analyst, Manager, and then Partner. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri – St. Louis, where he received his master’s degree in economics with departmental honors. Jason’s expertise in business development, valuation, and strategic planning will be of benefit to Hermann Companies’ current and future investment partners. ABOUT HERMANN COMPANIES Hermann Companies is an investment firm providing capital and organizational expertise to venture stage and middle market companies across the nation. With decades of experience in long-term investing, Hermann Companies offers unparalleled knowledge, direction, and insight to partnering organizations and leadership teams in the technology, manufacturing, real estate, and financial services sectors. Learn more at www.hermcos.com.