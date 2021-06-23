Two faculty members recognized for extraordinary mentoring of graduate students
Two faculty members were recently recognized with the first Clemson University Distinguished Doctoral Mentoring Awards for their commitment to doctoral student success. Lori Dickes, an associate professor of political science and the director of the Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, and Hai Yao, the Ernest R. Norville Endowed Chair in Biomedical Engineering and a professor in the bioengineering department, were honored at the May 2021 doctoral hooding ceremony.news.clemson.edu