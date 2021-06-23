Two faculty members recognized for extraordinary mentoring of graduate students

This article is excerpted from a new Chronicle special report, “The Future of Teaching: How the Classroom Is Being Transformed,” available in the Chronicle Store. One endless year ago, administrators could plausibly think they understood “the college experience,” because it was steeped in rituals, rhythms, and requirements that stretched back decades. The pandemic severed those connections along with any sense of normalcy — maybe forever. This fall, the academic and cultural experiences that colleges and universities aspire to offer will most certainly be new, but they will not be “normal,” and we should avoid fanciful phrasings that seek to elide that reality.