Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Two faculty members recognized for extraordinary mentoring of graduate students

clemson.edu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo faculty members were recently recognized with the first Clemson University Distinguished Doctoral Mentoring Awards for their commitment to doctoral student success. Lori Dickes, an associate professor of political science and the director of the Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, and Hai Yao, the Ernest R. Norville Endowed Chair in Biomedical Engineering and a professor in the bioengineering department, were honored at the May 2021 doctoral hooding ceremony.

news.clemson.edu
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Education
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate Students#Mentoring#Clemson University#Mpa#The Ernest R Norville#Ph D#Musc#The Graduate School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Denmark, SCTimes and Democrat

Voorhees faculty member becomes CASL Leadership Fellow

DENMARK -- Voorhees College faculty member Dr. Zhabiz Golkar was recently accepted as a leadership fellow for the 2021-2022 academic year with the Center for the Advancement of Science Technology Engineering Mathematics (STEM) Leadership (CASL). Through this fellowship, Golkar will represent the institution as a part of a cohort empowered...
Kirksville, MOatsu.edu

ATSU-ASHS athletic training faculty members recognized for published research

Posted In: Arizona Campus, ASHS, Athletic Training, ATSU News, Awards, Research News. A.T. Still University-Arizona School of Health Sciences’ (ATSU-ASHS) Athletic Training department faculty members Kenneth C. Lam, ScD, ATC, associate professor, clinical research, health sciences; Ashley Marshall, PhD, MEd, ATC, CES, PES, adjunct faculty, athletic training; and Alison Valier, PhD, ATC, FNATA, professor, athletic training, were recently recognized for their article, “Patient-Reported Outcome Measures in Sports Medicine: A Concise Resource for Clinicians and Researchers,” which was first published in April 2020 by Journal of Athletic Training.
Platteville, WIuwplatt.edu

Doyle-Morin recognized for teaching and student engagement with Faculty Appreciation Award

Dr. Becky Doyle-Morin, professor of biology at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is being honored with the 2021 Nimocks Family Faculty Appreciation Award. Created by former provost and vice chancellor of Academic Affairs Dr. Mittie Nimocks Den Herder, the award honors and recognizes outstanding faculty at UW-Platteville who teach effectively, teach the value of diversity, teach the ability to argue sensitive issues with competence and civility, create opportunities for students to engage in high-impact practices, and teach the importance of a liberal arts education.
Philadelphia, PAusciences.edu

PCP Students Engage Classmates, Faculty in Diversity Discussions

In an effort to encourage their classmates to speak more openly about diversity, equity and inclusion opportunities at USciences,. Jordan Davidson PhB’22 and Luzdary (Lucy) Illesca PhB’22, students in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Business Program at Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, organized a series of events. The idea was sparked on...
Laredo, TXtamiu.edu

TAMIU Faculty Members Complete Year-Long Professional Development Opportunity

Ten Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) faculty members have completed the National Association of System Heads – Association of College and University Educators (NASH-ACUE) professional development program, “Scaling Instructional Excellence for Student Success.”. This national initiative helps support transformative and collective strategies targeted at advancing student success through a series...
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Outstanding Faculty Member Awards Announced for 2020-21 Academic Year

Associated Student Government and the Graduate Professional Student Congress named eight honorees as Outstanding Faculty Members of the Year. Both graduate and undergraduate students were invited to nominate faculty members from around campus to be considered for this award. The Graduate Professional Student Congress and the Associated Student Government reviewed...
CharitiesPosted by
TheStreet

Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation Raises $190,000, Awards $83,000 In Scholarships To Eight Graduating Senior L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Mentees And Recognizes Three L.A.M.P. Mentees Selected As Boulé Scholars

PASADENA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 29, 2021, the eve of the 100 th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre, and weeks before Juneteenth became a federal holiday, the Gamma Zeta Boulé Foundation raised more than $190,000 at its 16 th Annual L.A.M.P. Mentor Program Scholarship Celebration. At this virtual event, eight African American male high school graduating seniors (the L.A.M.P. Class of 2021) were honored and awarded $83,500 in scholarships to assist in their college matriculation. This year history was made as three graduates were named Boulé Scholars, the country's highest level of distinction awarded by the oldest Black Greek-lettered fraternal organization, Sigma Pi Phi (The Boulé). Jacobs Engineering Group (international technical professional services firm), City First-Broadway Bank (the nation's largest Black-led bank), and Fox Rothschild LLP (national full service law firm) highlighted the notable underwriting sponsors of this year's Scholarship Celebration.
CollegesHouston Chronicle

Trident University International Faculty Member Set to Present Research at Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Dr. Jose Angeles, an alumnus of Trident University International’s (Trident) Ph.D. in Business Administration program and adjunct faculty member, will be presenting the paper, “Did We Miss It? Perceived Business Process Knowledge, a Critical Antecedent of Effective Use of Information Systems Contact” at the Americas Conference on Information Systems (AMCIS) 2021: Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Student Success This Fall Will Depend on Faculty-Staff Cooperation

This article is excerpted from a new Chronicle special report, “The Future of Teaching: How the Classroom Is Being Transformed,” available in the Chronicle Store. One endless year ago, administrators could plausibly think they understood “the college experience,” because it was steeped in rituals, rhythms, and requirements that stretched back decades. The pandemic severed those connections along with any sense of normalcy — maybe forever. This fall, the academic and cultural experiences that colleges and universities aspire to offer will most certainly be new, but they will not be “normal,” and we should avoid fanciful phrasings that seek to elide that reality.
Collegestamu.edu

18 Texas A&M Faculty Members Receive Data Science Grants

The Texas A&M Institute of Data Science (TAMIDS) has presented grants to 18 Texas A&M faculty members representing the colleges of architecture, engineering, geosciences, liberal arts, medicine, science and University Libraries. “TAMIDS aims to help faculty strengthen data science in their own departments and foster their leadership of TAMIDS activities....
Grayslake, ILclcillinois.edu

CLC trustees and faculty member receive ICCTA awards

The Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) recently honored trustee emeriti Richard A. Anderson, Dr. William M. Griffin and instructor Mandi Urban with three prestigious state-wide awards. They were recognized at a banquet in Springfield, Ill. on Friday, June 4. For three consecutive years, a faculty member from CLC received...
Huntington, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Athletic training students, faculty present at national convention

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Students and faculty from Marshall University’s athletic training program presented their research to the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Virtual Clinical Symposia & Athletic Training Expo (VNATA), which took place June 22-24. NATA is the national professional association for athletic trainers and works to unify the profession by providing standards for professionalism, education, certification, research and clinical practice. The annual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo, which has been virtual both this year and last, provides an opportunity for students and faculty to present research and clinical findings to a national audience.
Yucaipa, CAcraftonhills.edu

Crafton Students and Faculty Recognized for Volunteer Efforts

Five Crafton Hills College Honors Institute students and one Honors faculty member have been awarded the 2021 national President’s Volunteer Service Award for completing over 100 hours of community service during a 12-month period in 2020- 2021. This award, founded in 2003 by the President’s Council on Service and Civic...
Fairfax, VAgmu.edu

3MT competition recognizes six graduate students this year

The final round of George Mason University’s fifth annual Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition was held virtually on April 9. From this year’s 13 finalists, the judges chose three first-place winners—two doctoral students from the Department of Bioengineering in the Volgenau School of Engineering and a PhD student from the Department of Psychology in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences—and three second-place winners.
Collegesthetech.com

New Ad Hoc Committee on Graduate Advising and Mentoring launched

MIT launched a new Ad Hoc Committee on Graduate Advising and Mentoring, Chancellor Cynthia Barnhart PhD ’88, Chair of the Faculty Rick Danheiser, and Provost Martin Schmidt PhD ’88 announced in a June 25 email to the MIT community. The committee is co-chaired by Head of the Department of Chemical...
Laredo, TXtamiu.edu

Two Cherished TAMIU Nursing Faculty to Retire

Two much-cherished Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) College of Nursing and Health Sciences faculty with combined service and teaching of over 90 years in Nursing will retire this summer. TAMIU Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences’ Dr. F. M. Canseco School of Nursing shared news of the...
Indiana, PAwdadradio.com

APSCUF RECOGNIZES FACULTY EFFORTS DURING THE 2020-21 SCHOOL YEAR

With the 2021-22 school year coming to a close, the faculty union known as APSCUF took time to acknowledge the hardworking faculty members across the State System of Higher Education in its latest blog post. APSCUF credited members from all state universities, including IUP’s Shundong Bi, a professor in biology,...
Boulder, COnaropa.edu

Graduate Students

Thank you for your interest in Naropa University. An education here is like no other. Our graduate programs are both academically rigorous and personally transformative. The goal of the Office of Admissions is to find students that are prepared for the work ahead. It is important that you be honest, open, and reflective throughout this application process. In turn, we promise to complete a holistic application review so that your voice may come through and be heard.
Fayetteville, ARUniversity of Arkansas

Industrial Engineering Students and Faculty Recognized at National Conference

Industrial engineering students and faculty received a variety of honors at a national conference of the Institute for Industrial and Systems Engineers, held virtually May 22-25. Assistant professor Xiao Liu was elected as the president-elect (2021-2022) of the Data Analytics and Information Systems division. The division is the largest division...