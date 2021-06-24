Webster Central School District to offer Camp Invention
Webster Central School District will offer Camp Invention from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2-6 at Spry Middle School, 119 South Ave., Webster. Camp Invention is a summer science, technology, engineering and math program led by certified local educators and grouped by grade level to create effective, encouraging learning environments. Its goal is to foster persistence, creativity, confidence and problem-solving skills in its campers. It will be open to grades K-6.www.monroecopost.com