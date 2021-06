Godzilla vs. Kong, the newest installment of Legendary’s Monsterverse, is now available for fans to take home and watch on physical media. This film more than makes up for 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. There’s still an ample plot regarding the human characters but there’s more than enough battles between Godzilla and Kong to make up for it. In 2019, we saw the eco-terrorists wanting to wake up the titans in order to help the planet’s rebirth. It didn’t go so well as planned. This time around, we more or less see what Kong has been up to. Monarch built a Skull Island outpost since the last time we saw him. This might explain how he was not affected by 2019’s events that saw all the titans get awoken.