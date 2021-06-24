Cancel
MPs call for Myanmar citizens to get permanent residency in Australia amid crisis

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morrison government faces increased pressure from within its own ranks to expand sanctions against Myanmar’s military leaders and to offer permanent residency to citizens who wish to remain in Australia. Myanmar security forces have killed hundreds of civilians amid protests in the wake of the 1 February coup but...

www.theguardian.com
