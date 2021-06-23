How about lamb chops on the grill?

With Alton Brown's vast cooking knowledge and strong opinions to match, his new Food Network show has fans very interested. The series, "Chopped: Alton's Maniacal Baskets," will have chefs competing in three rounds that will include appetizers, entrées and desserts. However, the ingredients that they'll find in their baskets will be anything but ordinary. The goal of each episode, is to see what unique and delicious creations they can make out of the strange items they're given. One cheftestant that everyone should keep an eye on is the talented Megan Brown.