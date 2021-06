(CNN) — He claims he was tortured by the authorities in Cape Verde and that even worse punishments await him if he is extradited to the United States. Alex Saab, the Colombian businessman who’s also said to be a ‘financier’ and ‘front man’ of embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, told CNN in an exclusive interview from his detention site in Cape Verde that he has no doubts about what will happen to him if sent to America.