Watch now: Sheriff Christopher Schmaling introduces video of Malcolm James hitting his head against a County Jail cell wall

Rock Rapids, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe committed a crime in Lyon County, and they’re looking for the public’s help. The sheriff’s office has posted a video of the man in question on their Facebook page, but the video doesn’t show the crime that they believe he committed in Iowa. The video shows three customers paying for items at a Sioux Falls Get-n-Go convenience store. The first two people come in the door at about the same time, and a third individual has presumably been in the store and soon comes into view. The person they are interested in is one of the two who come in at the same time — the one wearing the black hat.