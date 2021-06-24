Cancel
Baseball

Houston 13, Baltimore 0

DP_Houston 2, Baltimore 0. LOB_Houston 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Correa 2 (19), Tucker (17), Mullins (19), Valaika (5). HR_Altuve (17), Alvarez (11), Toro (2), McCormick (9).

Baseball
Sports
AllTitans

Another Veteran WR Could See Himself with Titans

Golden Tate’s preference is that his new team affords him some familiarity, whether it is with the starting quarterback or just the surroundings. That makes the Tennessee Titans a preferred destination for the 32-year-old free agent wide receiver. After all, Tate is a native of Hendersonville, Tenn., a Nashville suburb, and was well-known throughout Middle Tennessee when he starred at Pope John Paul II High School.
Former Washington Football Team Player Found Dead

2021 has been without question the worst year for professional athletes. It seems that this has been a record year for athletes passing away, whether it be the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL. This time, tragedy has struck the Washington Football Team. It was announced just a little while ago...
Former Philadelphia Eagles Player Passes Away!

One thing we try to cover extensively on Pro Sports extra is the passing of athletes in professional sports. While it is something that is never fun to do, we still feel it is important to report the news. Unfortunately last month, one in particular slipped through the cracks and...
Look: Julio Jones Has 4-Word Message For Atlanta

Julio Jones has played his last snap for the Atlanta Falcons. The All-Pro wide receiver is on his way to Tennessee. The Titans acquired Jones in a trade on Sunday. They sent a 2022 second-round and 2023 fourth-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Let’s be honest: that’s an absolute steal by the Titans.
Oakland Raiders Legend Passes Away!

2021 has without question not been a great year for former athletes. Regardless of whether it is the NFL, MLB, NBA, or NHL, this seems like it could be a record year for former professional athletes deaths. This particular more or less slipped through the cracks at Pro Sports Extra,...
FanSided

2 reasons the Cleveland Browns can win the Super Bowl this year

Cleveland’s tortured sports history says the Browns can’t be Super Bowl contenders, but this year’s roster has the talent to win it all. Long-suffering Browns fans understand that preseason hope is something that can turn into serious pain when the regular season begins. Even so, it’s fair to say that Cleveland has a chance to emerge as a dark horse Super Bowl contender in 2021. They aren’t walking into the regular season as title favorites, but dismissing their chances to make a deep postseason run would be folly.
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
The Vikings Are Big Winners in the Julio Jones Trade

One of the NFL’s most dramatic storylines ended on Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons traded Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. With Jones heading out of the NFC, it doesn’t seem like the move would have much of an impact on the Minnesota Vikings. But with Minnesota looking to rebound in 2021, Julio to Tennessee is a big victory.
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Is Time Up for Matt Harvey in Baltimore?

After another disappointing start on Tuesday, are Matt Harvey’s days in the Baltimore Orioles’ rotation numbered?. On Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles suffered a 7-2 loss on the road against the Cleveland Indians, giving the team an AL-worst 22-44 record on the season and their seventh loss in their last 10 games. Pitching to begin the game for the O’s was Matt Harvey, who allowed five earned runs in what was yet another rough outing for the veteran right-hander.
Texans Could Make a Decision on Deshaun Watson Prior to Training Camp

Deshaun Watson's future in Houston is still up in the air. After 2o plus sexual assault lawsuits were filed against him, the Texans appear to be more willing to part ways with their franchise quarterback. With that said, he still remains on the roster and there are reportedly teams still interested in him.
AllTitans

Clowney Sees Fit With Cleveland as a No-Brainer

Jadeveon Clowney won’t say that he was a bad fit in his one season with the Tennessee Titans. He is clear, however, about his belief that his new team, the Cleveland Browns, provide a better opportunity for him to resurrect his reputation as a pass rusher. That’s because the Browns’ base defense is a 4-3, which means he will be a defensive end with his hand in the ground and his mind freed of too many responsibilities.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roquan Smith ranked 8th-best linebacker in NFL

When the Chicago Bears selected linebacker Roquan Smith in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, the expectation was that the former Georgia star would continue the team’s tradition of elite inside linebacker play that spans generations and Hall of Famers like Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary, and Brian Urlacher.
Mark Ingram RB Ranking: Is He the Houston Texans’ Best?

It is fairly conventional, with all due respect to the value of depth, for an NFL team to employ a “featured back.”. Fans of the Houston Texans might want to prepare for the unconventional - at running back and beyond. The incumbent starter is David Johnson, but if new general...
Raiders Roster Evaluation: Patrick Omameh

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters. The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era. That’s why we’ll...
AllDolphins

Dolphins Mailbag: Talking Tua, Gaskin, Great Interviews, a Target Number, and More

Any acorns you think Miami will sign between now and training camp? Duke Johnson, Melvin Ingram, Malik Hooker, Kawann Short , David DeCastro?. Hey Reza, I absolutely could see the Dolphins signing a veteran before the start of training camp; in fact, I'd say it's probably more likely than not. Off your list, though, I'd scratch off DeCastro because he revealed he needs ankle surgery and might retire and I'd scratch off Hooker because I'm pretty sure the Dolphins signed Jason McCourty to play safety. Short is a good player, but I'm pretty sure he's a much better fit in a 4-3 scheme and the Dolphins use a lot of three-lineman looks. I'm not sure Duke Johnson is much of an upgrade over what the Dolphins have at running back, which leaves Melvin Ingram as the most likely addition out of your group.
After spurning Texas, Ohio State star recruit Quinn Ewers is ready to rule Elite 11

By RJ YoungFOX Sports College Football Writer Prediction: Five-star prospect Quinn Ewers is going to win the most prestigious recruiting competition for quarterbacks and be named 2021 Elite 11 MVP when the competition concludes on July 3. And Ewers is not just any five-star – he’s one of the best-ever five-stars. [embedded content] He is only the sixth-ever recruit and only the second-ever quarterback to earn a 1.000 rating, according to the Composite Player Rankings. The other five are Vince Young, Ernie Sims, Rashan Gary, Jadeveon Clowney and Robert Nkemdiche. This means Ewers is rated higher coming out of high school than were Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Terrelle Pryor, Adrian Peterson, Joe McKnight, Leonard Fournette and USC true freshman Korey Foreman, among others. All of those players are ranked in the top 20 recruits of all time. Ewers is from Southlake, Texas, and Southlake Carroll High School. He committed to Texas…