Just wanted to mention that as much as I love watching a great pitching performance, it’s striking how much better the games are now that the egregious sticky ball is out of the game – the games are more fun to watch, hitters seem more comfortable, and it seems like the games are shorter. The last bit I haven’t seen any stats on, so it could be a case of time flying when you're having fun – so if anyone knows where that data can be checked it would be appreciated.